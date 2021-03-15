FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 327,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,563 shares of company stock valued at $176,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.