FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Increased by Analyst

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$149.33 million and a PE ratio of -19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a current ratio of 36.88. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$3.33 and a 1 year high of C$9.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.79%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

