FY2021 EPS Estimates for DarioHealth Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DarioHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

DarioHealth stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.