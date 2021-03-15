FY2021 EPS Estimates for Derwent London Plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Derwent London in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

