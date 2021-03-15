FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Lifted by Analyst

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE MSI opened at C$33.69 on Monday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.42 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

