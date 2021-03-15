FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Seeyond increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.