FY2021 EPS Estimates for Z Holdings Co. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Z in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Z stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Z has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

