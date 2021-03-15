FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $318.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

