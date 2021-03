FY2022 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe.

