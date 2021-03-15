FY2022 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

