FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $79.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

