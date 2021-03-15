FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirent Communications plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spirent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

