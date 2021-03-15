FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Genesco stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $751.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $52.37.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

