FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRWSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.