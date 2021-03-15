FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRWSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
