FY2025 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Decreased by Analyst

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

