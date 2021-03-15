FY2025 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70).

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM opened at $19.86 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

