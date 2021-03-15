Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

