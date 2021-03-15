Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
About Galaxy Gaming
