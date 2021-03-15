GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $18.53 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,342,880 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

