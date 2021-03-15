GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 16.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $206.00 and last traded at $220.14. 24,086,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 51,196,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.50.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GameStop by 352.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $306,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

