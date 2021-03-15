Gameswap Hits Market Cap of $21.58 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $21.58 million and $1.84 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

