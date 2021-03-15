Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Garmin worth $204,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

