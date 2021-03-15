Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $116.83 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Gas token can now be bought for $11.54 or 0.00021182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $116.83 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00451137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00097397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00070284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

