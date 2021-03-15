Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Up 16.7%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.69. 174,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 87,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

