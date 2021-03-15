GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.25

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$50.04, with a volume of 16735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

