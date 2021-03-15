GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.