Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 36.9% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $61.51. 7,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,852. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

