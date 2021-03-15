Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.7% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 348,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $315.85. 2,835,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

