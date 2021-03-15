Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2.50 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

