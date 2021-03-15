General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

