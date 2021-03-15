General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,720,945. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

