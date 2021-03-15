General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 111,326,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 91,959,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

