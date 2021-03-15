Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 5,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,007. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

