GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $263,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

