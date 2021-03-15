Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE G traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,979. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,152. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

