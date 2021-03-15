Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $114.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

