Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,339.98

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,339.98 ($56.70) and traded as high as GBX 5,060 ($66.11). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,025 ($65.65), with a volume of 210,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,136.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,339.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

