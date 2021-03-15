GeoDB Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $705,525.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.