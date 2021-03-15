Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Trading Down 4.3%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. Approximately 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

GRRMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities cut Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

