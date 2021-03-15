GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $33.22 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

