Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.44 and traded as high as C$23.00. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.85, with a volume of 417,299 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

