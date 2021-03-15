GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. GigCapital4 had issued 31,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigCapital4’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. GigCapital4 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

