Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.27 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

