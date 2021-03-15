Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.35

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 415332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

