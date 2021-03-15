Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.35

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 415332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.