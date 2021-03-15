Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.36

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.36, with a volume of 109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLAPY shares. Barclays started coverage on Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.