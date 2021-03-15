Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.75

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $11.30. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.