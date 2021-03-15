GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,653 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The stock has a market cap of £15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

