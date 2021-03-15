Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.28 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $68.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.31 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $67.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $276.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.43 million to $281.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.38 million, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.
Several research firms have recently commented on GSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Global Ship Lease stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69.
