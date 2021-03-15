Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.28 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $68.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.31 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $67.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $276.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.43 million to $281.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.38 million, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.