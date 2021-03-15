Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 852.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLTVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75. Globaltrans Investment has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

