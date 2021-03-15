Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

