GMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One GMB token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMB has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $22,828.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

