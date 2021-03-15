GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 13.3%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56. 5,466,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,823,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

